Severe bird flu scenario could see one in 40 infected die

Although there has been some proof of people catching the virus from family members or in healthcare settings previously, the UKHSA said there was no or little evidence of “sustained” transmission between humans.

Humans rarely catch bird flu, but when they do, it is usually triggered by direct contact with infected birds.

Sylvie Briand, WHO director of global infectious hazard preparedness, said: “We are more prepared (than for Covid), but even if we are more prepared, we are not yet prepared enough.

“We need to really continue the efforts for a flu pandemic.”