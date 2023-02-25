Stream Genshin Impact 3.5 on Twitch to earn Primogems in new

A new Genshin Impact livestream event is handing out Primogems and other rewards to streamers and their viewers to celebrate the Genshin Impact 3.5 release. To be more specific, streamers have the chance to win Primogems and real-world money. Meanwhile, audience members will have the opportunity to obtain mora, level-up books, weapon enhancement ore, and Sanctifying Unction, alongside the anime game‘s coveted Primogems.

This livestream event begins on March 1, after the version update goes live, as players will need to stream version 3.5 to participate. This streaming portion of the event will last until March 21.

The streaming section is then followed by the rewards calculation period, which lasts from March 22 to April 2. The event rewards will be delivered to winners and participants no later than 30 business days after the calculation period ends.

Viewers will only need to watch a total of two hours of Genshin Impact streams to claim all of the rewards offered, whereas the streamer side of things is more of a competition.

All streamer participants will earn Primogems for simply streaming Genshin Impact version 3.5 over the course of the event, but the channels with the most hours watched and average concurrent viewers can earn up to USD $10,000/ GBP £8,374 as well.

If you’re interested in participating in the event as either a streamer or viewer, you can register on the official event page to activate Twitch drops for the duration of the event.

Even if you don’t want to stream, there’s still enough incentive here to watch some of your favourite Genshin streamers. Those in-game items will help you out a bit once Dehya, Cyno, Ayaka, and Shenhe arrive in version 3.5 – you don’t want to be stuck grinding for any longer than you need to.

And if those Genshin Impact banners don’t interest you, HoYoverse just officially revealed that Kaveh and the long-awaited Baizhu will be available in version 3.6.