Struggling to sleep raises your risk of heart attack by 69%

“Based on our pooled data, insomnia should be considered a risk factor for developing a heart attack, and we need to do a better job of educating people about how dangerous [lack of good sleep] can be.”

Researchers from the Alexandria University, Egypt, looked at 1,226 studies, including countries from all around the world like UK, USA, Norway, Germany, Taiwan and China.

The study cohort consisted of 1,184,256 adults, with the average age of 52. Out of this sample, around 13 percent of participants struggled with sleeping problems.

Heart attacks occurred in about 2,406 people who had insomnia and 12,398 of those in the non-insomnia group.

READ MORE: Man diagnosed with cancer months after losing partner to disease