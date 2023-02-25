The outfit which makes women look 10lbs lighter ‘instantaneously’

Dominique said: “If you don’t own a bold coloured dress yet and you’re not sure quite which direction to go, might I encourage you to start with red?

She explained that the colour is versatile, with tomato and orangey red suiting warm skin tones and blueish-red suiting cool skin tones.

Dominique’s next tip was to invest in shapewear. It’s not all about the show-stopping dress but what’s under it too – “it’s a must”.

She told her subscribers: “Everybody needs a good pair of Spanx and a good bra.”