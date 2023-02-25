Categories
Tottenham abandon Jan Oblak transfer hopes with 'six options'
Henderson will also be looking for a new club this summer with Manchester United looking to retain the services of David de Gea. The sixth man on Tottenham’s list is arguably one of the most sought-after goalkeepers in Europe in Mike Maignan.

The AC Milan star was name-checked by Lloris himself as the man to take over from him as France’s new No 1. The 27-year-old kept a record 17 clean sheets last season as he helped the Italians win their first Serie A title in 11 years.

Even more options are likely to be explored by Tottenham between now and the end of the season and it looks increasingly likely that a replacement for Lloris will be signed in the very near future.

