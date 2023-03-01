Popular drink shown to improve liver health if at liver disease

The British Liver Trust cautioned “although drinking coffee may protect you from developing liver disease”, other factors are key.

And while drinking coffee can be helpful to those “who already have some degree of liver damage”, it’s only one protective measure.

Good liver health still hinges on “reducing the amount of alcohol we drink, eating a good diet, drinking plenty of water, doing regular exercise and keeping to a healthy weight”.

A 2017 report, hosted by the Institute for Scientific Information on coffee in association with the British Liver Trust, elaborated on research in the area.