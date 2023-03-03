Categories
World

event: Cheers and Groans Elicited by Russia’s Lavrov at Indian Political Event

Russia’s Lavrov elicits cheers and groans at Indian political
Spread the love
        


Comment

NEW DELHI — A boisterous international audience of academics, diplomats and business executives both cheered and groaned as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov presented Moscow’s view of the war in Ukraine, reflecting global splits on the crisis.

To loud…

Read Full Article Here Source link

Avatar

By Google News

Google News is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.