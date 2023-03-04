Categories Celebrities Jonathan Majors Had The Best Reaction To The Negative “Ant-Man Post author By Mychal Thompson Post date March 4, 2023 No Comments on Jonathan Majors Had The Best Reaction To The Negative “Ant-Man Spread the love Jonathan Majors Responds To Negative “Ant-Man” Reviews However, Ant-Man, the first film of MCU’s Phase 5, has been on the receiving end of not-so-great reviews. The superhero flick currently holds 48% from Rotten Tomatoes critics — but Jonathan isn’t fazed in… Read Full Article Here Buzzfeed ← 2 Motown Songs Inspired The Lovin’ Spoonful’s ‘Daydream’ Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.