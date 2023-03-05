Little confidence in yourself could be an early sign of dementia

As for dementia with Lewy bodies, the third most common type of dementia is “caused by proteins building up in nerve cells”.

The condition could “also cause movement problems similar to Parkinson’s disease”.

Signs of dementia with Lewy bodies, as noted by the NHS:

Hallucinations

Confusion or sleepiness

Slow movement, stiff limbs and tremors

Fainting, unsteadiness and falls.

Vandelli said: “Frontotemporal dementia is mostly diagnosed between the ages of 45 to 65, though people can get it earlier or later in life.