“Reviewing the Oscar Hosts Throughout the Years: Whoopi Goldberg and Ellen DeGeneres”

What a roster! Over the past 20 years, celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg, Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Kimmel have hosted the Academy Awards.

While there is no shortage of incredible stars who have taken the stage at Hollywood’s biggest night, there have also been years where the Oscars chose to go without any emcee at all.

In 2019, Kevin Hart stepped down from his hosting duties at the 91st Academy Awards after a series of his past homophobic tweets resurfaced online.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing…