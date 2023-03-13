“Possible Connection: Is Emmerdale’s Caleb affiliated with drug dealers as a secret gangster?”

For as long as he’s been making himself at home in Emmerdale village, we’ve known that Caleb Milligan (William Ash) is hiding a secret.

The long lost half-brother of Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), Caleb has appeared to be the ultimate Mr Nice Guy, assisting with young nephew Kyle Winchester’s (Huey Quinn) court case and treating the rest of the Dingles as if they are also his family.

But with a series of furtive phone calls along the way, there’s no way Caleb is as straightforward as he seems. At first, a confession to Cain that he’s planning to take over Home Farm looked like it provided…