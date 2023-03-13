Reunion of ‘Indiana Jones’ Cast Members Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan

Indy and Short Round, together again! Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan had a viral reunion at the 2023 Academy Awards decades after working together on Indiana Jones.

The Shrinking star, 80, introduced the Best Picture category at the end of the Sunday, March 12, awards show. Quan, 51, and his Everything Everywhere All at Once costars were nominated alongside nine other films — including Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis — and ultimately walked away with the win.

When Ford announced the Michelle Yeoh-led movie’s victory, Quan was one of the first to jump out of his seat. His excitement only grew when he…