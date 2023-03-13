Swelling in four parts of the body could signal fatty liver

“You may also notice changes in your personality, problems sleeping (insomnia), memory loss, confusion and difficulty concentrating,” the health body explains.

“This is known as encephalopathy and occurs when toxins affect your brain because your liver is unable to remove them from your body.”

Later stage cirrhosis can also cause issues with your stools.

NHS Inform says: “In the later stages of cirrhosis, you may vomit blood or have tarry, black stools.

“This is because blood can’t flow through the liver properly, which causes an increase in blood pressure in the vein that carries blood from the gut to the liver (portal vein).