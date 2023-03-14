Possible Sighting of Tom Schwartz Shooting Scenes for ‘Winter House’ in Progress

He’s back? Tom Schwartz might be making a solo trip to film Winter House amid Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

The Minnesota native, 40, was seemingly spotted filming season 3 of the hit Bravo series with Kory Keefer and Family Karma‘s Brian Benni. In a photo shared by a fan account via Instagram on Monday, March 13, the reality stars were seen having a conversation while cameras were around them.

Schwartz, for his part, previously hinted that he would be interested in returning after making an appearance on season 2.

“I’m down, you guys. I would love to do Winter House again. I don’t…