Tips for viewing WST Classic snooker 2023 on TV and through live streaming

A deal couldn’t be struck to host the Turkish Masters as usual, leading to the WST stepping in to create a new competition with a 128-strong field.

A brand new snooker tournament, the WST Classic, will go ahead with some of the world’s finest players involved this week.

Ronnie O’Sullivan remains the star attraction and will face African champion Mohamed Ibrahim in the first round.

The top 64 players in the world have been seeded for the event, led by No.1 seed O’Sullivan. Mark Selby, Neil Robertson and Judd Trump are among many of the biggest names involved in this tournament.

There’s a prize pot of £427,000 up for grabs with £80,000 for the eventual champion. The tournament may not boast…