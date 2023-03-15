Bombay Group Granted Buenos Aires’ First Live Casino Provider License

Having received licensing approval from Argentina’s Provincial Institute of Lottery and Casinos, Bombay Group has become the first live casino provider in Buenos Aires, positioning itself as a pioneering player in the market. Additionally, the company is the first to receive official licensing to offer LATM online casino products in the city, solidifying its leading position in the industry. With a dedicated studio already established, the iGaming provider is set to launch its services in 2023.

Setting Up a Dedicated Studio

Bombay Group has made significant investments in the development of its Buenos Aires studio, sparing no expense. With over 200 skilled live dealers and cutting-edge technology, the company is poised to provide a superior casino experience to locals and sees this as an entry point to the larger Latin American market. Maximiliano Majo, head of Latin America for Bombay Group, is thrilled about the new venture and sees securing the license to offer live casino products in Buenos Aires as a major milestone that will establish the company as a prominent player in the region.

Acting in accordance with Argentina’s Gambling Laws

The agreement with the Buenos Aires regulatory authority includes establishing the studio in Buenos Aires. Bombay Group is required by the licensing requirement to establish the infrastructure within the territory. Buenos Aires is one of the provinces that oversees online gambling in the nation. It operates in accordance with Argentine law, which allows for the enactment of individual gaming and gambling regulations.

Argentina, unlike other countries, lacks universal gaming and gambling legislation. Instead, each province and the City of Buenos Aires are free to develop and implement any relevant regulations. Argentina is exceptional because it does not have a consistent approach to betting and gaming. While the Code does not have specific provisions for state-regulated games and bets, they can still be regulated and governed by other laws or regulations that enable companies to provide them.

These conditions have existed since August 2015, when provincial authorities and the City of Buenos Aires enacted regulations. Since then, the country has adopted broad definitions of gaming and gambling-related phenomena, with little attention paid to specific types of wagering and their products.

The city of Buenos Aires has its own definitions of wagering games, mutual bets, and related activities. The definitions may not be applicable in other jurisdictions. Although Argentina does not permit gambling or gaming, competent authorities may authorize them.

In this regard, the City of Buenos Aires is duly authorized to license gaming and gambling businesses. Bombay Group took advantage of this provision and is now planning gambling operations in the vibrant city.

A Deeper Focus on the Latin American Region

Latin America’s gambling and iGaming markets are rapidly expanding in all directions, and casino licensing is becoming increasingly popular. In recent years, the region has become a fertile ground for investments in the sports betting and gaming industries. The emergence of new opportunities throughout the Latin American region has sparked great interest among global operators, affiliates, and casino software providers. Bombay Group is one of the firms looking to expand into Argentina and other countries in the region.

The SBC Summit Latinoamérica in 2022 helped illuminate the scope of this market. It was one of the largest sports betting and iGaming events in Latin America, and it served as a forum for discussing the most recent developments in the Latin American gambling industry.

The SBC Summit Latinoamerica is also expected to be large and influential moving forward. Major software providers such as Microgaming, Playtech, and Evolution are expected to attend the summit this year due to their undeniable influence in the industry.

Bombay Group is also expected to significantly impact the LATAM market in the near future. Bombay Live was created by the Group with the goal of shaping the future of luxurious online live casino experiences. It offers a wide range of popular live casino games that can be tailored to the tastes and preferences of local customers. This, among other characteristics, makes it one of the most promising companies in the Latin American market.

Final Thoughts

The granting of the first live casino provider license in Buenos Aires to Bombay Group is a significant milestone for the company and the Argentine gambling industry. The company has invested heavily in the development of a dedicated studio and plans to offer a superior casino experience to locals while positioning itself as a prominent player in the larger Latin American market.

With the rapidly expanding gambling and iGaming markets in the region, opportunities for global operators like Bombay Group are abundant, and the future looks bright for the company as it continues to expand into Argentina and beyond.