Gary, Daisy, and Colin are teased in Season 4 of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht”

An unexpected love triangle. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 trailer hinted at lots of drama — specifically between longtime cast members Gary King, Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae.

The clip, which was posted on Wednesday, March 15, hinted at a rift between Gary and Daisy due to her hookup with Colin. “You know you like me deep down and I feel you’re hooking up to get back at me — spitefully hooking up,” the bosun says to the chief stew after footage showed her making out with the boat’s engineer.

Gary, however, tells Colin that he doesn’t have romantic feelings for Daisy. “My intention is not to…