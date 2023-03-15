Categories
Entertainment

Gary, Daisy, and Colin are teased in Season 4 of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht”

An unexpected love triangle. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 trailer hinted at lots of drama — specifically between longtime cast members Gary King, Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae.

The clip, which was posted on Wednesday, March 15, hinted at a rift between Gary and Daisy due to her hookup with Colin. “You know you like me deep down and I feel you’re hooking up to get back at me — spitefully hooking up,” the bosun says to the chief stew after footage showed her making out with the boat’s engineer.


Gary King confronting Daisy Kelliher. Bravo/YouTube

Gary, however, tells Colin that he doesn’t have romantic feelings for Daisy. “My intention is not to…

