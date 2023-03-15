Japan’s Battle Against Illegal Gambling and Shift Towards Integrated Resorts

The Japanese authorities’ battle against illegal gaming continues, with no end in sight. Recently, Tokyo police arrested eight people suspected of operating an illegal gambling business in the popular entertainment district of Kabukicho. The operation allegedly provided a 24/7 online gambling service that attracted 70-80 people daily, making it one of the largest of its kind in Japan.

Upon arrest, the eight suspects admitted to facilitating gambling activities, including the 44-year-old man suspected of being the mastermind behind the operation, Hiroshi Hitomi.

According to sources, the police launched the operation on suspicion that the illegal operation was being used to fund criminal activity.

Japan’s War on Illegal Gambling

The recent crackdown is hardly surprising. Gambling is strictly regulated in Japan and is only permitted in certain forms, such as pachinko, horse racing, motorcycle racing, and boat racing.

All forms of gambling are prohibited under Chapter 23, Article 185 of the Japanese Penal Code. The legislation prohibits all other forms of betting as well as any game involving the slightest element of chance.

The law is strictly enforced, and anyone caught participating in gambling-related activities or on betting premises faces a 500,000 fine. The punishment is even harsher for gambling operators, who face prison sentences ranging from 3 to 5 years. There are certain exceptions. Some types of gambling are legal, including pachinko, horse racing, motorbike racing, and boat racing.

Japan’s Gambling Landscape Is Changing

However, in an effort to promote tourism and revitalize the economy, Japan passed the Integrated Resort Law in 2018 to lift the casino ban and promote the development of integrated resorts with casino facilities. These resorts are to be built in three areas: Wakayama, Nagasaki, and Osaka. The resorts are expected to include a range of amenities, including hotels, convention centers, and shopping malls, in addition to the casinos themselves.

The government hopes that the development of integrated resorts will help to create new jobs and stimulate economic growth in the regions where they are built. The plan to develop integrated resorts has been met with both praise and criticism. While some have hailed it as a necessary step to promote tourism and boost the economy, others have voiced concerns.

One of the main criticisms of the plan has been the potential social costs associated with gambling. Critics have argued that the development of integrated resorts could lead to an increase in problem gambling and associated social issues such as crime and addiction.

To address these concerns, the government has proposed a range of measures aimed at mitigating the potential negative impacts of gambling. These include measures to prevent gambling addiction, such as mandatory pre-commitment and self-exclusion programs, as well as increased regulation of the industry.

The Future of Gambling in Japan

Despite the obstacles, the wheels are gradually turning toward legalization. The authorities realize that the current laws are still too restrictive and implementing the plan may necessitate many more lenient laws. The growth of integrated resorts in Japan represents a significant shift in the country’s approach to gambling.

While gambling has traditionally been viewed as a social ill in Japan, the government now appears to be embracing it as a potential source of economic growth and tourism.

Whether this approach proves successful in the long term remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the growth of integrated resorts is a major development for the gambling industry in Japan.

Final thoughts

Only time will tell whether the home of gambling enthusiasts will succeed in the venture while it is still profitable. Meanwhile, Japan’s neighboring countries, such as Macau, are already benefiting from a regulated gambling environment, attracting millions of international and regional tourists each year, including avid Japanese gamblers who cross borders for casino entertainment.

Those in Japan who want to gamble at the moment are able to play casino games at regulated Japanese online casinos. As the world continues to change, the future of gambling in Japan remains uncertain. The country is at a crossroads, and it remains to be seen whether it will embrace gambling as a means of promoting tourism and economic growth or continue to maintain its strict laws on gambling.