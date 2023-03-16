Callum caught by the police in Emmerdale for restraining Leyla, Jacob, and…

Having kidnapped Leyla, Callum had her tied up in a disused shed, while Suzy, David (Matthew Wolfenden) and Jacob searched for the missing woman. Leyla’s ex-husband Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) also joined the group, waiting for news.

Callum looked genuinely worried when he found Leyla barely conscious, as he tried to give her some food. She managed to slur out a request to take her to the hospital, with Callum assuring her that she would be okay.