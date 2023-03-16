“I Was Asked by Ariana Madix to Film ‘Pump Rules'”

By her side — no matter what. Kristen Doute opened up about getting back in front of Bravo cameras amid Ariana Madix‘s split from Tom Sandoval.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 40, claimed during the Thursday, March 16, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast that Ariana, 37, personally requested that Kristen join her on season 10 as the drama develops. “I filmed that scene because Ariana specifically said, ‘I really need you to do this for me,’” Kristen told the former Bachelor, 42. “I told her, ‘I have nothing to gain from this. I, in fact, will probably look like an opportunist or…