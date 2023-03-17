Fragile Carla Leaves as Stephen Executes Dangerous Plot

Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) stepped up his evil masterplan in tonight’s Coronation Street (17th March), ultimately pushing his poor victim Carla Barlow (Alison King) to seek medical treatment for the sake of her mental health.

This week, Stephen gave her a double dose of the LSD he’s been drugging her with, resulting in Carla having a meltdown at Underworld. Her husband Peter (Chris Gascoyne) wanted her to avoid work for a while, but tonight she insisted on resuming business as usual. At the factory, Stephen was on a call to Rufus (Steve Meo), who has threatened to expose him after discovering what he was up to.