Study finds juice that could lower blood sugar levels by 35%

However, this isn’t the first study to highlight the possible benefits of blueberries on the blood sugar condition.

A review, published in the journal Antioxidants, found that blueberries could help improve insulin resistance and increase insulin sensitivity.

Insulin sensitivity details how responsive your cells are to insulin. So, improving it can help reduce insulin resistance and consequently cut the risk of many diseases, including diabetes.

Furthermore, another research paper, published in the journal Nutrients, shared that the small fruit could help with blood sugar management.