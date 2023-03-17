Understanding the Situation in Scandoval: What You Need to Know

A different kind of reunion. The Vanderpump Rules cast is preparing to address all their drama — both onscreen and off — after filming season 10.

Before the hit Bravo series returned with new episodes in February 2023, the topic on everyone’s mind was Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss‘ relationship. Amid his divorce from Katie Maloney, Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that Schwartz and Raquel hooked up at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ nuptials. (The Minnesota native and Katie finalized their divorce two months later.)

However, cast and fans alike were in for a shakeup when news broke in March 2023 that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had split after nearly…