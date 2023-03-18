The facts about Sir Sam Neill’s non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Discussing his illness, Neill told the BBC the book gave him “a reason to get through the day”.

The 75-year-old penned that he had found lumpy glands in his neck while on a publicity tour for Jurassic World Dominion.

When he lost his hair after his first round of chemotherapy, Neill wrote in the memoir that looking in the mirror back at him was a “bald, wizened old man”.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

The NHS explains this type of cancer “develops in the lymphatic system”, which is a “network of vessels and glands” spread throughout the body.

