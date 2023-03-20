Categories
Entertainment

After the Oscars, Brendan Fraser and Alicia Silverstone Reunite

Alicia Silverstone Reunited With Brendan Fraser After Oscars



Alicia Silverstone and Brendan Fraser. Shutterstock (2)

Alicia Silverstone would be happy to reunite with Brendan Fraser for a Blast From the Past sequel — but they had private reunions right after his Oscar win.

“I’d be happy to do anything with Brendan … I just saw Brendan after he won his Oscar,” the Clueless star, 46, said at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, which was attended by Us Weekly, on Sunday, March 19. “He’s so cute and so sweet.”

Alicia Silverstone Reflects on Working With Brendan Fraser In 'Blast From the Past'

Alicia Silverstone and Brendan Fraser in ‘Blast From The Past.’ Peter Sorel/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

 

 

Fraser, 54, won the Best Actor trophy at the Oscars on March 12. The Whale star hit the Vanity…

Read Full Article Here Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.