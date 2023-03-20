Brittle nails and dry skin could signal an omega-3 deficiency

Our bodies require a range of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients to stay healthy. However, sometimes it can be difficult to get all of these from diet alone. In some cases this can result in a deficiency.
“Omega-3 fatty acids also help to lower triglycerides, a kind of fat that circulates in your blood.
“A high level of triglycerides can put you at a higher risk of heart disease and stroke.
“It is also crucial for creating the regulating hormones for blood clotting, contraction and relaxation of artery walls which pump blood.
“EPA and DHA found in omega-3 also help with cognitive function, skin health and vision. Omega-3 is essential as the body can’t make it from scratch, it must be ingested through foods such as oily fish, nuts, seeds and leafy vegetables.”
“These essential fats go a long way to nourishing your locks and supporting luscious, thick hair.
“Brittle nails can also be a symptom of deficiency, along with other common symptoms such as poor concentration and general fatigue. Skin rashes and a flaky, itchy scalp can be as a result of not enough omega-3 in the diet.”
What to do if you think you are deficient
“You should always consult a doctor if you think you may be lacking in certain essential nutrients,” she added.
“There are simple ways to up your omega-3 levels, one of these is consuming more nutrient-dense foods.
“Oily fish such as salmon, sardines, herring and anchovies and some shellfish like oysters, clams and mussels are a great source of omega-3.
“Other plant-based sources include flax seeds, hemp seeds, chia seeds, spinach and walnuts.
“You may find that increasing the amount of omega-3-rich ingredients in your diet may alleviate deficiency symptoms.
“Some people may benefit from taking an omega-3 supplement, however it’s always a good idea to talk to your GP before taking new supplements.”
This post is originally appeared on Express UK