Brittle nails and dry skin could signal an omega-3 deficiency

Our bodies require a range of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients to stay healthy. However, sometimes it can be difficult to get all of these from diet alone. In some cases this can result in a deficiency .

“Omega-3 fatty acids also help to lower triglycerides, a kind of fat that circulates in your blood.

“A high level of triglycerides can put you at a higher risk of heart disease and stroke.

“It is also crucial for creating the regulating hormones for blood clotting, contraction and relaxation of artery walls which pump blood.

“EPA and DHA found in omega-3 also help with cognitive function, skin health and vision. Omega-3 is essential as the body can’t make it from scratch, it must be ingested through foods such as oily fish, nuts, seeds and leafy vegetables.”