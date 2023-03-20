Categories CelebritiesFans Defended Sydney After Her Comments About Feeling Post author By Buzzfeed Staff Post date March 20, 2023 No Comments on Fans Defended Sydney After Her Comments About Feeling “When your body becomes sexualized as a child you can start to hate it and blame yourself.”View Entire Post ›Read Full Article Here Buzzfeed ← Teacher who met Prince William and Princess Kate banned from Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment.This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.