First Look at Third and Final Guilt Starring Mark Bonnar

Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives are returning for the final instalment of the BBC drama, with the broadcaster releasing a first look of what’s to come.

It’s almost time for the third and final season of Guilt – and we’re not ready to say goodbye.

The shot of the third season shows Bonnar’s Max and Sives’ Jake crawling through a pile of deep mud – and clearly things are not going too well for the brothers.

The duo are back together in final instalment, but facing up to old and new foes means they have to seek even more desperate solutions to their problems.

By digging into their past, they’re hoping to free themselves of their problems and of each other.

