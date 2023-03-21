All You Need to Know About the Kenan and Kel Sequel

A long time coming! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are reprising their roles as Dexter Reed and Ed, respectively, in Good Burger 2 — more than 20 years after the original premiered.

The longtime friends first met on Nickelodeon’s All That in the early ‘90s. Their success on the sketch comedy series led to their spinoff series, Kenan & Kel, which ran from 1996 to 2000.

Thompson and Mitchell’s fame grew even more in 1997 when they costarred in Good Burger. The comedy was based off one of their All That sketches in which they played fast food workers trying to save the establishment from going under.

In September 2015, the twosome gave fans a glimpse at what…