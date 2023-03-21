Categories
Entertainment

“Great Expectations” Author Includes “Saucy Lines” Following Olivia


Knight explained: “[Miss Havisham] was written as quite a big role anyway – obviously you’ve got to write it to get the actor – and she’s got to read pretty much beginning, middle and end. But when I knew it was Olivia obviously then you go back and start to enjoy yourself because you can start adding [a] bit more of what Olivia brings.

“She’s just so powerful on the screen. There’s a couple of things we changed once we knew she would be in the role – a couple of what you’d call saucy lines where you know she’s going to pull it off in a way that it’s going to be just right. And she does.”

Miss Havisham (Olivia Colman) Pip (Fionn Whitehead) and Estella (Shalom Brune-Franklin) in Great Expectations

Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham, Fionn Whitehead as Pip and Shalom Brune-Franklin…

Read Full Article Here Radio Times


Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.