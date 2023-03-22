Cast of ‘Charmed’ and ‘Sabrina’ Joins Aubrey Plaza for a 90s Con Pose

Spellcasters unite! Aubrey Plaza channeled her inner fangirl by making a surprise appearance at 90s Con — and posing with some of her favorite witches of TV show past.

“Power of three will set you free,” Plaza, 38, captioned a Tuesday, March 21, Instagram photo of her and her sister, Renee Plaza, with the cast of Charmed at the nostalgic event, which was held in Hartford, Connecticut, on Saturday, March 18. Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory and Drew Fuller surrounded the Parks and Recreation alum and her sibling, who were all smiles standing beside some of her favorite ‘90s icons.

Premiering on the WB in 1998, Charmed followed a…