Man grows staggering 18 inches after doctors remove brain tumour





Brain tumours are slow-growing masses that spread at varying rates, sometimes going unnoticed for years. Generally, symptoms occur when pressure increases inside the skull or the brain stops functioning properly. Growth stunts have also been described in younger patients, however. One social care worker has told of the growth spurt he experienced after a slow-growing tumour was removed from his brain.

Measuring 4ft one inch tall at the age of 16, Jamie had always felt he was small for his age. After suffering a seizure while playing video games, however, he underwent a series of scans that revealed a tumour in the part of the brain responsible for growth. The growth, diagnosed as astrocytoma in 2004, was removed over repetitive operations. Now 35, Jamie has shot up a staggering 18 inches, measuring 5ft 7 inches since the tumour was finally removed. READ MORE: Prostate cancer patient developed ‘uncontrollable Irish accent’

Jamie, of Rowley Regis, West Midlands, said: “I was always little and even when at school I just put it down to being small for my age. “I never imagined it was because of a brain tumour. “I later found out the tumour was growing on a part of my brain responsible for important functions, including development and growth. “Despite multiple surgeries to remove the slow-growing tumour, it has left me with changes in my vision and as a result, I have to wear glasses.

Unfortunately, benign tumours can be hard to tell apart from cancerous ones because both produce similar symptoms. They typically cause seizures or other neurologic problems, such as paralysis and speech difficulties. See also Woman told she's too overweight to have kids loses 10 stone Regardless of whether a tumour is cancerous or not, getting it removed in good time is crucial. Failure to do this could allow the growth to spread to other parts of the brain, and impair essential functions of the organ.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK



