ParcelCompare moves up 59 places in this year’s FT 1000 list of fastest-growing companies

The pioneering online parcel price comparison site ParcelCompare has again charted in the Financial Times’ FT 1000 list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies, moving up from 470 last year to 411.

The FT 1000, compiled with research company Statista, is a list of the top 1,000 companies in Europe that have achieved the highest percentage growth in revenues between 2018 and 2021. The full results are revealed in the Financial Times today (Tuesday 21 March, 2023).

ParcelCompare’s Head of Consumer Research, David Jinks M.I.L.T., says: ‘ParcelCompare is one of only 356 companies that appeared in the FT 1000 list last year and has continued to grow fast enough to appear in the rankings again this year. We are delighted to have cemented our place in the list of companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth in recent years.

‘ParcelCompare has grown rapidly as ever-more customers discover our smart comparison site, which seeks out the best price and transit time for their shipments from all the major international couriers. ParcelCompare’s increasing popularity is reflected in our FT 1000 listing that reveals absolute growth of 382.6% and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 69.0% between 2018 and 2021.’

The Financial Times says: ‘As Covid-19 restrictions and global supply chain disruptions lasted into a second year, companies across Europe suffered a double blow of lost sales and rising costs in 2021. In particular, consumer-facing businesses involved in tourism, hospitality, and retail struggled to survive the impact of lockdowns despite government aid programmes. But, for others — notably in technology and ecommerce — lockdowns were a boon to business, as homebound consumers working and shopping online accelerated digitalisation across sectors.’

It adds: ‘This seventh annual FT 1000 ranking, compiled with data provider Statista, identifies those groups that have flourished and expanded, many of them benefiting as corporate and consumer demands shifted with the ebb and flow of the pandemic.’

Says David: ‘ParcelCompare has enjoyed substantial growth in recent years and is the top-rated UK company in the FT 1000’s “Logistics & Transportation” category. In the three years to 2021, ParcelCompare had to contend with the arrival of Covid-19 and the impact of lockdowns on businesses and individuals. ParcelCompare played a vital role in ensuring people who were unable to see loved ones in person were still able to send them gifts, while retailers, forced to close their shops during lockdowns, were able to obtain competitive prices to boost their online delivery options. It’s particularly gratifying that, in the face of significant challenges, we not only retained our position in the FT 1000 list, but actually moved up by 59 places.

