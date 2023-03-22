tells her shocking news about her past

Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) vowed to stick around and stay by daughter Lola Pearce-Brown’s (Danielle Harold) side in tonight’s EastEnders (21st March), after another emotional confession.

With Lola’s terminal illness progressing, Emma has found bonding with her daughter tough after their decades apart – and she upset granddaughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) by muscling in on her Mother’s Day plans with Lola.