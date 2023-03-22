tells her shocking news about her past

Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) vowed to stick around and stay by daughter Lola Pearce-Brown’s (Danielle Harold) side in tonight’s EastEnders (21st March), after another emotional confession.
With Lola’s terminal illness progressing, Emma has found bonding with her daughter tough after their decades apart – and she upset granddaughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) by muscling in on her Mother’s Day plans with Lola.
But after a heart-to-heart with Lexi, Lola managed to save the day, and even got Emma to have a dance-off with aspiring performer Lexi. But, with a conversation about Emma’s late mother, who she said had died in a care home during lockdown, lingering, Emma was spooked when Lexi asked to…
Read Full Article Here Radio Times