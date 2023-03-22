WWF INDIA announces Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar as the Goodwill Ambassador

Earth Hour India gets bigger with three icons joining as ‘Goodwill Ambassadors for Earth Hour India 2023’

Sudarsan Pattnaik, Ranveer Brar and Nakash Aziz lend their support with art, food and music respectively, for celebrating the Biggest Hour for Earth

Earth Hour 2023 will be celebrated on 25th March from 8:30 pm onwards, worldwide.

Mumbai, 21st March 2023: Earth Hour is WWF’s flagship annual event that provides a collective moment of optimism to celebrate our one shared home and to raise awareness for addressing the dual biodiversity and climate challenges that the planet is facing.

WWF-India’s aims to reach an even larger audience and gain support towards achieving a nature-positive world. It’s Goodwill Ambassadors, for Earth Hour India 2023 will play a key role in assisting with this endeavor.

In addition to the campaign’s historic “switch off” tagline, the Goodwill Ambassadors will encourage all to go beyond switching off non-essential lights to also switch off from everyday actions that impact our planet – for people to reconnect, learn and inspire others to take care of the planet.

This Earth Hour, we will see celebrity chef and MasterChef India Judge, Ranveer Brar talk about his journey towards adopting sustainable food habits and his ideas on how we can avoid food wastage.

As a Goodwill Ambassador for Earth Hour India 2023, Ranveer shares, “This Earth Hour, when we switch off all our non-essential lights, we should cook one dish that our grandmothers used to cook using the ingredients that we would normally waste today, like ‘melon seeds ki panjiri’ or ‘pickle or chutney of the skin’. This would be a good way of going beyond the hour this year.”

Karan Bhalla, COO, WWF-India said, “I thank our Earth Hour India 2023 Goodwill Ambassadors Sudarsan Pattnaik, Ranveer Brar and Nakash Aziz, for their valuable support to the global movement. Their association with Earth Hour this year, through their specific mediums of expertise will help us inspire a larger audience in unique ways to create the Biggest Hour for Earth.”