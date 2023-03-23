Complete a 30 minute walk daily to slash heart disease risk

Heart and circulatory diseases are among the biggest causes of death in the UK. They are often caused by a build-up of fatty substances in the blood vessels and hardening of the arteries, preventing blood flow to the heart. Although in some cases it can be caused by a family history of heart disease, it is also heavily influenced by lifestyle factors.

He recommended 30 minutes of aerobic exercise – also known as cardio – a day. Cardio can include low-impact exercise such as walking.

“Controlling blood pressure is a major factor in reducing your risk of heart disease,” he said.

“Having high blood pressure significantly increases your risk of heart disease, as does high cholesterol levels.

“Therefore, you should ensure you are getting at least 30 minutes of exercise each day.