Categories
Pets

Monongahela family devastated after losing home, pets in fire –

Monongahela family devastated after losing home, pets in fire -


Monongahela family devastated after losing home pets in fire
Jenn Codeluppi / Mon Valley Independent
James T. Smith, his wife Janice, and their adult son lost everything after a fire at their Jackson Street home in Monongahela on Tuesday night. Their three dogs perished in the blaze. Fundraising efforts are underway to help the family.

By TAYLOR…

Read Full Article Here Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.