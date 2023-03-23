Thai Parliament Approves Casino-Integrated Resort Plan

The Thai House of Representatives has approved a report recommending the development of resorts with integrated casinos in various locations across the country. The approval concludes a 240-day feasibility study conducted by a special committee established in 2021. The committee began a study to assess the economic benefits and potential effects of an entertainment complex with a casino that could attract foreign tourists.

However, Pakornwut Udompipatsakul, a member of a different committee, stressed that the report was not a license to open casinos. Instead, it looked into the potential for such facilities to generate revenue for the country. Therefore, if casinos are to be established in Thailand, their impact on society must be thoroughly assessed.

Some people remain skeptical of legalizing gambling and casinos in Thailand due to concerns about the potential uncontrolled effects on a population that is passionate about gambling. To address these concerns, several Members of Parliament have emphasized the need for close oversight to ensure that casino operators do not contribute to social problems and that the complex does not become a hub for money laundering. It is important that any decision to legalize gambling and casinos in Thailand is made after careful consideration of the potential benefits and drawbacks, with measures in place to ensure responsible and sustainable industry practices.

The Casino Entertainment Zone Proposal

In December 2021, the Thai House of Representatives voted to investigate the benefits and drawbacks of a casino entertainment zone with the aim of increasing tax revenue by legalizing gambling companies in an undefined area.

After almost a year of research, the House approved a report in January 2023 recommending the development of an entertainment zone consisting of luxury hotels, retail centers, beauty and spa facilities, theme parks, zoos, indoor and outdoor sports arenas, and legal casinos, among other attractions. The initial plan proposes that casinos would take up about 5% of the total floor space in the proposed complex.

The report will now be sent to the government for further review and to help them make a decision on whether to legalize the proposed entertainment zone. If approved, the project has the potential to boost the country’s economy and tourism industry.

According to another source, the proposed budget for the entertainment zone project is higher than the one created in Singapore. To address this, a suggestion has been made to form a new committee to investigate the budget further. Given his qualifications, the prime minister has expressed an interest in chairing this committee. It was also suggested that the initiative be funded collaboratively by the public and commercial sectors. It is proposed that the complex be classified as a special administrative area, as has been done with similar developments in Macao and Singapore.

In addition to funding concerns, suggestions have been made to designate the entertainment complex as a special administrative area, following the examples of Macao and Singapore. Reports indicate that Bangkok, along with locations within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and within 100 kilometers of Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports, are the most suitable sites for the project. The 22 major tourism provinces were identified as the second-best location option for the proposed complex, with a few other provinces presented as a third option. However, according to a Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University public opinion poll, Bangkok and its neighboring provinces within the EEC remain the most preferred locations.

The Proposal For The Legalization of Gambling

The proposal recommends legalizing eight different types of gambling activities, including online casinos, wagering on the stock exchange index, foreign exchange rates, and the outcomes of both local and international sporting events.

In order to make the proposed entertainment complex and casinos a reality, a new bill authorizing online gambling and other gaming activities specifically for the project will need to be created. However, according to thaibets365.com, there are still significant legal hurdles to overcome. The Ministry of Interior will need to revise the 1935 Gambling Act, which currently prohibits and regulates online gambling.

If the necessary legal changes are made, both locals and foreigners aged 21 and above will be able to gamble at the casinos. However, Thai customers will need to demonstrate that their accounts have received at least TBH500,000 (US$15,000) in the previous six months to qualify. These measures will help regulate the industry and ensure that gambling is conducted in a responsible and sustainable manner, with a focus on minimizing negative social impacts.

Summary

The Thai House of Representatives’ approval of the report recommending the development of casino-integrated resorts in various locations across the country is a significant step toward the legalization of gambling in Thailand. The report’s thorough assessment of the economic benefits and potential drawbacks of such facilities has paved the way for further study and consideration by the government. While there are concerns about the effects of gambling on the country’s population, suggestions have been made to ensure close oversight and regulation of casino operators to prevent social problems and money laundering. If the project is actualized, it will require the creation of a new bill authorizing online gambling and revisions to the 1935 Gambling Act. Allowing locals and foreigners aged 21 and up to gamble at the casinos, if certain qualifications are met, will also generate significant tax revenue for the country.