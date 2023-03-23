The Cast of Casualty Expands with the Inclusion of Stars from Death in Paradise and The Bay.

A new group of characters are set to join medical soap Casualty as nursing recruits and will be seen on screen in April, it has now been announced.

The four new characters include accident prone Cameron, who isn’t as confident as his peers and thinks he may have bitten off a bit more than he can chew when he arrives. He will be played by Barney Walsh, who has most recently been seen on our screens in Death in Paradise, but has also starred in The Larkins alongside father Bradley Walsh.