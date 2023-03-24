Coronation Street’s Paul: Understanding Motor Neurone Disease

The builder has been struggling with movement in his hand since an accident and has been undergoing tests to work out what’s wrong with him.

On 24th March, doctors will break the news to Paul that he likely has MND and subsequent tests will confirm this is in fact the case.

Coronation Street has confirmed he will die from the disease as there’s currently no cure for it.

The ITV soap has been working with the MND Association for the hard-hitting storyline.

What is motor neurone disease?

MND affects nerves in the body known as motor neurones. These are found in the brain…