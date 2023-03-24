The most bizarre television and movie parts played by the entire ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast

Ready for their close-up. While the Vanderpump Rules cast is known for serving up the drama, some of the stars have branched out into the acting world.

Tom Sandoval — who has been on the Bravo series since its premiere in 2013 — was no stranger to reality TV. He first hit the screen in 2006 with an uncredited role on The Hills. After making a name for himself on Pump Rules, the Missouri native went on to land a part in the 2021 Lifetime original movie, The Wrong Real Estate Agent. He starred alongside Vivica A. Fox, Andres Londono and Gina Hiraizumi in the thriller as Connor, a creepy handyman.

Sandoval isn’t the only actor among his costars. Scheana Shay had…