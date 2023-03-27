Cybercrime expert explains how to save your business up to $1.2m!

Cyberattacks cost small businesses up to $1.24 million – how to protect your business and bottom line

43% of cyberattacks are aimed at small businesses

6 things small businesses can do right now to protect themselves

Cybercrime is on the rise, projected to cost the world $10.5 trillion by 2025, and while almost half (43%) of attacks will hit small businesses, half don’t have a cybersecurity plan in place.

The costs from Cyberattacks on SMBs can vary greatly, with one recent study finding they typically cost between $120,000 and $1.24million. To help, experts at IP data solutions company, Digital Element, have shared six practical things businesses can do now to secure their systems from attacks.

Provide training

Three quarters (75%) of cyberattacks begin with an email. In fact, since 2016, $43 billion has been stolen through business email compromise. Therefore, it is vastly important to ensure all employees are well-trained to detect suspicious emails and phone calls so that they don’t click any dangerous links or divulge any information that could be leveraged to gain access to protected systems.

Create a system security plan (SSP)

A system security plan (SSP) is a document that provides a comprehensive overview of all security requirements and practices employed to keep your systems and data secure. The benefits of an SSP include monitoring all aspects of your security system and protocols to determine any weak points and ensuring all security requirements are met daily.

Deploy and enforce secure password policies

Secure password policies require passwords to meet certain criteria, like length and complexity requirements. Additionally, two-factor authentication helps to ensure that only authorized users are accessing sensitive data, which many people have on their phones and social accounts. These policies allow employees to stay up to date with current requirements, don’t repeat passwords across accounts, and change their passwords frequently in keeping with the policy.

Use a VPN

One third (32%) of SMBs say they haven’t changed their security plan since the pandemic forced them to shift to remote and hybrid working models. A virtual private network (VPN) provides remote employees with the ability to access the corporate network from a secure connection that harnesses all the security systems put in place by the business.

Leverage third-party data

Third-party data provides security professionals with invaluable insights into how and when attacks occur, identifying breaches, and limiting the damage of a successful attack. IP data, for example, can be leveraged to gain keen insights on users attempting to access your network, such as where they’re located, what type of connection they are using, and whether they’re using a VPN or proxy.

Keep software and security systems up to date

Keeping software up to date is integral to ensuring your systems are secure. Cybercriminals will study the latest software update notes to determine previously existing vulnerabilities. Therefore, any business that has not updated to the latest software version is still exposed to those vulnerabilities.

Check out Digital Element’s blog for more information on the cost of cybercrime, containing data breaches and how cyberattacks affect businesses.