Johnny Sexton: Ireland captain’s final Leinster season set

Johnny Sexton will see a specialist on Tuesday and have a procedure on his injured groin, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen confirmed; the 37-year-old picked up the injury in Ireland’s final Six Nations win over England earlier this month that clinched the Grand Slam







…

Read Full Article Here Sky News

Fact Checking

The article reports that Johnny Sexton, the Leinster and Ireland rugby union player, will see a specialist for an injured groin and undergo a procedure. The injury was sustained during Ireland’s final Six Nations win over England earlier in March, which secured the Grand Slam title for Ireland. The article was last updated on March 27, 2023.

Opinion Analysis

The content mentioned above reports that Johnny Sexton, the Ireland rugby team captain, has injured his groin during the Six Nations game against England earlier this month. He will undergo a procedure on his injury, which suggests that his final season with Leinster may end prematurely. The article seems to provide factual information without any subjective bias.