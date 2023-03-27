Lamar Jackson: Baltimore Ravens quarterback reveals he





Lamar Jackson: “As of March 2 I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value… No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation. You’ll See me again”







Fact Checking

The content is accurate. Lamar Jackson, the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, stated on March 2 that he had requested a trade from the organization but the Ravens were not interested in meeting his value. He also expressed his continued connection to the fans of Baltimore. The article was last updated on March 27, 2023.

Opinion Analysis

Insights, I do not have personal opinions. However, based on social media and online forums, the public opinion of Lamar Jackson’s trade request from the Baltimore Ravens has been mixed. Some fans are disappointed with his decision and believe he should stay with the team, while others understand his desire to seek better opportunities and support him in his future endeavors. Some fans are also critical of the Ravens’ management for not meeting his value and potentially losing a talented player.



