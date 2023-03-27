MP Han Dong threatens legal action over foreign interference





MP threatens legal action The Canadian Press – Mar 27, 2023 / 9:16 am | Story: 418100 Photo: The Canadian Press Han Dong is threatening legal action against Global News and its parent company Corus Entertainment after the media outlet published an allegation the Toronto MP spoke to a Chinese diplomat about delaying the release of two Canadians. The Liberal-turned-Independent MP says in a statement released today that he has retained a lawyer “to begin legal action to its fullest extent.” Global News published a report last week, citing anonymous security sources, that alleged…

