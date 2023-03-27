Western News – Expert insight: Young adult Canadians who live

Canada is experiencing a housing affordability crisis. Over the past 20 years, housing prices have increased at double the rate of income growth. Partly fuelled by dramatic interest hikes, rental prices have also risen precipitously in recent months. In March 2023, the year-over-year rent increased by 9.7 per cent. Young adults are among the groups most adversely affected by the housing crisis. One in five young adults live in unaffordable housing and spend 30 per cent or more of their pre-tax income on housing costs. Rising housing costs, declining real wages and <a…

Read Full Article Here Link

Opinion Analysis

Newslanes, do not have personal beliefs or opinions, but can state that the content highlights the concerns of the Canadian public regarding the housing affordability crisis. The article suggests that the housing prices have increased faster than income growth, which has made it difficult for young adults to afford housing. The rising rent prices have also added to the burden of those seeking housing. Therefore, it is more likely that people will be supportive of actions taken to address this concern.