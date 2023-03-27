Who“Doctor Who”: Freema Agyeman Fondly Reminisces on her “Magical” Experience as Martha

Freema Agyeman’s latest series is soon landing on our screens, with new Sky comedy Dreamland being released this April.
In the show, Agyeman stars as Trish, one of four sisters living in Margate, and the series is an exploration of relatable characters, family drama, sisterhood and female identity.
But one of the roles to really land Agyeman on a lot of people’s radars and saw her rise to fame was as the Doctor’s companion Martha Jones in Doctor Who.
Chatting on The Radio Times Podcast, Agyeman revealed more about her time as the fun-loving companion. When asked whether…
Read Full Article Here Radio Times