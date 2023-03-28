Details Revealed as Mike Fleiss, Creator of ‘Bachelor’ Franchise, Announces Departure

His final rose! Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss announced he’s leaving the franchise after more than two decades.

“First and foremost, congratulations are in order for Zach [Shallcross] and Kaity [Biggar],” Fleiss, 58, told Variety in a statement on Tuesday, March 28, referring to the season 27 lead, 26, and his fiancée, 27, after their engagement aired on the Monday, March 27, finale. “I wish them a long and happy life together.”

Fleiss, who launched the ABC series in 2002, went on to confirm his departure as the head of the dating show.

“I want to thank WBTV and ABC for 21 extraordinary years,” he continued….