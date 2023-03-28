Lawrence Okolie would take Chris Billam-Smith fight on May

Lawrence Okolie has declared he is willing to travel to Bournemouth to fight Chris Billam-Smith in his hometown’s football stadium on May 27.

World champions do not normally call out prospective challengers, but Okolie, the WBO cruiserweight titlist, has publicly thrown down the gauntlet to his British rival.

Billam-Smith has a date set for his next fight, May 27, and the 15,000-seat capacity Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth booked but his opponent is yet to be confirmed.