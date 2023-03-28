Moose Jaw, Sask., to be 1st Canadian host of World Para Ice

Moose Jaw, Sask., is making sports history as Canada gets set to host the World Para Ice Hockey Championship for the first time.

The top eight international Para hockey teams will compete at the Moose Jaw Events Centre from May 28 to June 4. The venue will host all 20 games, including the gold-medal contest of the series, which is organized by the International Paralympic Committee.

The 2023 tournament marks the largest Para hockey event in Canada since the 2010 Paralympic Winter Games in Vancouver.

“It has been so long since our family, friends and people in Canada have been able to…